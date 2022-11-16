Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has Brutally Honest Admission On Pregnancy

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes will try to guide the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl in early 2023, but Brittany Mahomes faces a far more demanding task.

The couple revealed in late May that they're expecting their second child. More than five months later, Brittany can't wait to wrap up her pregnancy.

"I am very ready to not be pregnant incase anyone was wondering," Brittany wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Brittany gave birth to their first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021. She replied to a Twitter commenter that "kiddos are the biggest blessing!"

Patrick and Brittany, who met in high school, got married earlier this year. They shared in June that they're expecting a boy.

With a pregnant wife at home, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback should think twice before complaining about any aches or bruises endured on the gridiron.

After throwing four touchdowns in a Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.