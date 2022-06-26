Patrick Mahomes, Wife Having A Boy: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Watch out, National Football League, another Mahomes could be on the way.

Sunday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced the gender of their baby on the way.

Patrick and his wife are expecting a boy.

Patrick Mahomes was so excited by the big news that he jumped into a pool.

NFL teams can probably add the soon-to-be baby boy Mahomes to their draft boards for 2044 or 2045.

"WE ARE GETTING A MAHOMES LEGACY !!!!!!!!! LFG!!!!" one fan tweeted.

"Patrick Mahomes III," another fan predicted.

"The heir to the throne is finally on his way…God is good…every day," another fan tweeted.

Congrats again, Patrick and Brittany!