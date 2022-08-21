Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan.

The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday.

During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of Patrick clear.

"Not many people can do that," she said of her husband.

NFL fans have plenty to say in response to Brittany's clear message.

It's going to be a big year in the Mahomes household, and not just because of football season.

Brittany and Patrick are expecting their second child at some point during the 2022 season.

"Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos," Brittany wrote on Twitter a few weeks ago.

Congratulations to the Mahomes family on all their past and future successes.