Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shares Cool Message: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL regular season is going to be a big one for Patrick Mahomes, in more ways than one.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are expecting their second child before the end of the 2022 season.

"Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos," Brittany wrote.

Chiefs fans are excited.

"Kinda wild that Patrick will have 2 beautiful kids and 2 beautiful rings within the next year," one fan predicted.

"2 kiddos and one ring for each," another fan added.

"Just don’t go into labor on a Sunday (or a game night)," one fan added.

"Brittany, take care of yourself, keep stress on the low end. We pray Patrick has a productive and safe season Godspeed to you both!" another fan wrote.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Best of luck this year to the Mahomes's.