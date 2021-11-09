Patriots Announce Decision On Veteran Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

The New England Patriots have officially activated Jarrett Stidham from the PUP list (physically unable to perform list).

Stidham has been out since early August after he underwent successful back surgery. The prognosis at that point was 12 weeks and with it being early November, it appears that was right on target.

Mac Jones will continue to start for New England, but Stidham can serve as another backup to him along with Brian Hoyer.

Stidham appeared in five games for the Patriots last year when former starter Cam Newton was a bit banged up. He finished with 246 yards through the air with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He played at Auburn for two seasons (2017 and 2018) before he got drafted by the Patriots and put up solid numbers. In the first of those two seasons, Stidham had 3,158 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In 2018, Stidham had 2,794 yards passing with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. His overall TD/INT ratio (it includes his 2015 season with Baylor as well) is 48/13.

Unless Jones gets hurt, Stidham likely won’t be used much this season, but as the saying goes, you can’t ever have too much quarterback depth.

The Patriots’ next contest will be against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.