Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Wide Receiver Trade Calls

The rest of the NFL has noticed Kendrick Bourne's role shrinking with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler (h/t NESN), "multiple teams" have called about Bourne. However, the Patriots are leaning toward keeping the wide receiver through the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

After collecting 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, Bourne has seemingly fallen out of favor. He reportedly began the season in the dog house after showing up late to a preseason meeting and played just two snaps in Week 1.

While he's since seen the field more, Bourne has secured 11 of 14 targets all season. He left Week 6's win over the Clevland Browns in the opening drive with a case of turf toe that "doesn't seem that serious," per the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

Fowler identified the Las Vegas Raiders as a team to monitor since general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels used to work for the Patriots. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Mack Hollins have accounted for all but one of their wide receivers' catches this season.

Meanwhile, Fowler said Nelson Agholor's name also surfaces around the rumor mill. The 29-year-old hasn't played since an early drop led to an interception in Week 5's win over the Detroit Lions.

Jakobi Myers and offseason acquisition DeVante Parker lead the Patriots in receiving, and rookie Tyquan Thornton scored two touchdowns in his second NFL game last Sunday. Bourne and Agholor may both fade into the background if they're not moved in the next two weeks.