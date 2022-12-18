Patriots Fans Already Furious With Matt Patricia On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans are growing tired of Matt Patricia's offensive play-calling.

In the second quarter of Sunday's pivotal game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pats trail 10-3 with 103 total yards. Their only points came after committing a comedy of errors when receiving a first down at the two.

They end up settling for a field goal after two timeouts, two incomplete passes, and a delay of game.

Patriots fans, including noted Boston sports loyalist Bill Simmons, have lost their patience and blame Patricia for the offense's shortcomings.

"Matt Patricia is just a nightmare," Simmons said on Twitter. "What were the odds a 3rd and goal on the 1 quick slant to Nelson Agholor would work? Like 100-1? 300-1? Followed by the obligatory false start on 4th down. This is the dumbest Pats season since 1999."

"This is a Matt Patricia coached and run offense," a fan said. "A complete lack of execution. Not on the same page. Pathetic."

"Imagine making offensive play calling as hard as Matt Patricia does," NFL Network's Michelle Magdziuk wrote.

"If Matt Patricia still has a job after this game I will never and I repeat never ever support this team again," a fan threatened.

It appears bringing back a former defensive coordinator to coach offense might not have been Bill Belichick's brightest idea.

The Patriots entered Sunday 25th in total offense, and they could drop even further if they don't wake up in the second half. More importantly, they're in danger of losing ground in a crowded AFC playoff picture and falling to 7-7.