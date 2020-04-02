The Spun

Patriots Insider Shoots Down Julian Edelman Trade Rumor

Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots looks on.FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady and a number of veteran Patriots players moving to other teams, there’s been speculation that longtime receiver Julian Edelman might be on the move too.

But after rumors spread that the Patriots might trade Julian Edelman to the Detroit Lions, Patriots insider Tom E. Curran quickly dismissed it. In a recent NBC report, a league source told Curran that there’s “not a chance in hell” that Edelman gets traded.

The Lions have become a popular destination for New England Patriots players. Head coach Matt Patricia is the former Patriots defensive coordinator, and has already signed several ex-Patriots. In the past month alone he’s landed Jamie Collins and Danny Shelton, and picked up Duron Harmon in a trade.

But prying Julian Edelman from New England would likely be a tougher task. Even if Brady isn’t around anymore.

Foxborough forever.

Edelman costs $9.6 million against the cap for the Patriots in 2020. But even if the Patriots cut him, the most they’ll save is about $3-4 million.

Curran pointed out that the Patriots know they wouldn’t get much out of a trade for their top receiver anyway.

Suffice it to say, Edelman appears to be one player who will be sticking around for the post-Brady era in New England.

For now at least.

