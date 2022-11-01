Patriots Legend Reacts To Bill Belichick's Quarterback Decision

Orchard Park, NY - December 6: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a Monday night NFL game at Highmark stadium in Orchard Park, NY on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots went back to Mac Jones, but former cornerback Ty Law won't put it past Bill Belichick to make another change.

Belichick gave the starting job to Jones once he returned from an ankle injury despite Bailey Zappe winning both of his two starts. The head coach then benched Jones for Zappe in the second quarter of Week 7's game against the Chicago Bears, but he nevertheless handed the offense back to Jones last Sunday.

When speaking to WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Law said he can "absolutely" see Belichick benching Jones again if he falters.

"At the end of the day, Coach Belichick is about winning, and who’s going to give him the best chance to win is whoever is playing better," Law said Tuesday. "If Mac Jones doesn’t step up, he knows Bailey Zappe is looking right over his shoulder. Bill Belichick has already established, ‘I will take you out, if need be, if you don’t play better.’ So that is the extra pressure on him as well. How is he going to respond?"

Law, who ran away from a coyote while calling into the radio interview, said it's on last year's first-round pick to quell any quarterback controversy.

"Until Mac calms those turnovers down and starts winning more convincingly, people are always going to call for Bailey Zappe to come in and give a spark," Law said.

Jones went 24-of-35 for 194 yards, one touchdown, and a pick in Sunday's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets. This week's story could be far different if the referees hadn't wiped off a pick-six right before halftime with a roughing the passer penalty.

While Jones has thrown seven interceptions in five games this season, Zappe has posted a 100.9 quarterback rating with 8.5 yards per pass attempt. But the fourth-round selection also yielded two picks off the bench in his last outing.

Jones appears in line to start Week 9's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. If Law is right, there's no guarantee Jones finishes the game.