Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday
The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday.
New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft.
King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
However, King's time with the Patriots was short-lived.
According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have cut the former college football star quarterback.
King had been excited about his potential in New England.
“I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King told Pro Football Network. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.”
King will now be looking for a new NFL home.