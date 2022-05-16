Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday.

New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft.

King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.

However, King's time with the Patriots was short-lived.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have cut the former college football star quarterback.

King had been excited about his potential in New England.

“I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King told Pro Football Network. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.”

King will now be looking for a new NFL home.