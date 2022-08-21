Patriots Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday Afternoon

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots have made a move at the tight end position.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have parted ways with one of their tight ends.

New England released former third round NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene.

"The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene," Yates reports.

Keene was a third-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2020.

"Dalton Keene, the 2020 third-round pick from Virginia Tech, battled injuries throughout his time in New England. Just couldn’t seem to string together enough time on the field to generate any positive momentum," Mike Reiss reports.

NFL teams are cutting down their rosters ahead of the start of the regular season.