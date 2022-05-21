Patriots Reportedly Thrilled With Mac Jones: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Mac Jones had a promising rookie season, leading the New England Patriots to the playoffs in his first year behind center.

Hopes are even higher for Year 2.

According to reports out of New England, the Patriots are thrilled with the work ethic Jones has been showing this offseason.

The Patriots reportedly "sound ecstatic" about the steps Jones has taken this offseason.

Fans are intrigued.

"That's pretty good, I'm interested to see what a year 2 Mac and Zach Wilson look like this season," one fan tweeted.

"Mac's got the competitiveness and drive to be amazing. Not many players have that obsession with improving and being the best you can be. Saw it in Tom and we're seeing it in Mac," one fan added.

"Things you like to see before the season starts! Let's see how much better his Sophomore year will be!" one fan added on Twitter.

How big of a step will Jones take in Year 2?