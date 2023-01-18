Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract.

"Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter.

Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at Rutgers before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted free agent last year. He played all but one of his snaps on special teams before getting waived in December.

The 23-year-old ended his first season on the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Fatukasi can participate in New England's OTAs and training camp later this year to compete for a 53-man roster spot. By signing a futures contract, he doesn't currently count against the team's roster limit or salary cap.

Once the season ended, the Patriots signed 11 of their practice squad members to a futures contract. They also signed former XFL and CFL defensive back Rodney Randle on Thursday.