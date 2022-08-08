Patriots Veteran Has Honest Reaction To Offense's Struggles

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New England Patriots' offense will enter the 2022 season with considerable uncertainty.

Bill Belichick hasn't revealed an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. Mac Jones will nevertheless look to progress in his second season under center.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, center David Andrews led a lengthy players-only huddle after the offense struggled during Monday's practice.

He told reporters that it's "just part" of training camp,

"We're just trying to move forward, trying to correct it, and come out and have a better day tomorrow," Andrews said.

When asked what went wrong, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Andrews said "a little bit of everything."

New England's offensive line lost veteran guards Ted Karras and Shaq Mason during the offseason. Michael Onwenu and first-round pick Cole Strange could step into starting jobs this season.

The Patriots ranked 15th in total offense last season, a solid showing behind a rookie quarterback. Yet an elite defense led them to a playoff berth by allowing the fourth-fewest yards and second-fewest points.

Regardless of who's calling plays, New England's offense will have higher expectations this season.