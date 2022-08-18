Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson.

New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected to miss time with a head injury. However, tests returned encouraging results, and he's "feeling OK."

The hit on Wilkerson led to fighting between the Patriots and Panthers for the second consecutive day. Per Providence Journal's Mark Daniels, Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater didn't appreciate Robinson standing over an injured Wilkerson after the hit.

"I’ve got a teammate down on the field who’s now being medically evaluated offsite," Slater said. "That’s a cause for concern. We’re not going to sit here and celebrate those types of plays. That’s not how you do it."

An undrafted free agent out of SE Missouri State, Wilkerson caught four of eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns last season. The 25-year-old already faced an uphill battle to earning playing time in a crowded receivers room that added DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton.

It's unclear how long Wilkerson will remain sidelined, but the Patriots are highly unlikely to rush him back from a head injury.