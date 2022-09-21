Patriots Wide Receiver Missed Practice With Injury Today

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have struggled to develop an offensive rhythm early this season. Losing their leading receiver wouldn't help matters.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers missed Wednesday's practice because of a knee injury. Tests revealed no major damage, so the team will determine his Week 3 availability later this week.

After posting team highs in catches (83) and receiving yards (866) last season, Meyers has caught 13 of 19 targets for 150 yards two games into the 2022 season. He finally scored his first career touchdown in Week 10 last year but has found the end zone just once more since.

Nelson Agholor produced 110 receiving yards and a touchdown in last weekend's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but New England hasn't received much production elsewhere from the receiving unit. Kendrick Bourne is third among Patriots wide receivers with just three catches and 57 yards despite playing just 26 snaps.

If Meyers misses time, the Pats may have little choice but to free Bourne from the dog house.

Only the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys have scored fewer points than the Patriots (24) through Week 2, so they can ill-afford to lose Meyers before Sunday's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.