Patriots Worked Out Former 1st-Round Wide Receiver

Earlier: The New England Patriots worked out six free agents on Monday.

That group includes four wide receivers, with one particularly noteworthy player. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Laquon Treadwell auditioned for the Patriots.

Selected ahead of Michael Thomas with the No. 23 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell has registered just 1,184 receiving yards over his six-year career. However, he made some progress when producing a career-high 434 receiving yards in 12 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Treadwell found his footing late in the 2021 campaign, accruing 405 of those yards in Jacksonville's final seven games. Yet that end-of-season surge wasn't enough to keep him around.

It also hasn't helped the 6-foot-2 wideout find a new home yet.

New England would mark the fourth landing spot for Treadwell, who began his career with the Minnesota Vikings before mustering only six receptions for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

The Patriots also worked out Alex Bachman, Aaron Parker, and Charleston Rambo. While Bachman received limited special-teams work with the New York Giants, the other two undrafted free agents have yet to record an NFL touch.

Wide receiver seemed like a deep spot for New England entering the season, but the team has already placed Kristian Wilkerson and rookie Tyquan Thornton on the injured reserve. Jakobi Meyers is also listed as questionable for Week 1's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Update: New England did indeed sign Treadwell to its practice squad.

We'll see what he does with this opportunity.