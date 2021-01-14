Paul Finebaum Identifies Urban Meyer’s Biggest Challenge In NFL

It didn’t matter if he was at Bowling Green, Florida, Ohio State or Utah, success always followed Urban Meyer at the collegiate level. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll make an immediate impact in the NFL, though.

Meyer is expected to sign a deal to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s been rumored to join the NFL for years, but now it’s finally going to turn into a reality.

Jacksonville has plenty of assets for Meyer to utilize both in the draft and free agency. Many people around the league expect him to use the first overall pick on Trevor Lawrence, the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

While all the tools might eventually be in place for Meyer to win at the professional level, there are a few concerns about how he’ll fit with the Jaguars.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes there is one challenge that Meyer might not be able to overcome. He’s worried about how Meyer will adjust to losing more than one or two games per year.

“I think dealing with defeat,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “Urban Meyer has lost very few times in his career, and each loss, it nearly killed him — I mean that literally. He left Florida and he left Ohio State because of health issues, because he takes it so hard. All coaches do, but he elevated that to a level we have not seen. So if he can deal with that — and the NFL’s a very difficult situation where sometimes going 9-7 is considered good enough — Urban Meyer has to deal with that. It’s not life or death if you lose the game as long as you can get to the playoffs.”

Meyer only lost nine games during his seven-year run at Ohio State. Just this past season alone, Jacksonville lost 15 games.

A revamped Jaguars team shouldn’t be 1-15 again, but they won’t magically develop into a Super Bowl contender overnight.

How do you think Meyer will handle all the challenges that come with the NFL?