Former Denver Broncos first-round quarterback selection Paxton Lynch is looking for a new team after being released from the CFL.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced this afternoon that they released Lynch and defensive lineman Tim Williams. Lynch had previously signed with the team last June.

A 2016 first-round pick out of Memphis, Lynch spent his first two seasons in Denver before being cut. Lynch appeared in five games with the Broncos, starting four. He completed 79-of-128 passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Lynch then resurfaced with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, and after being cut by Seattle, spent the 2019 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh cut Lynch at the end of training camp in 2020.

While his NFL career appears to be over, some people are speculating Lynch could resurface in the newly-formed USFL, which will hold its inaugural draft this week.

Overall, Lynch will go down as a first-round bust in the NFL, but perhaps he can still have a productive career elsewhere, though he is running out of options.

We’ll see if the USFL shows interest.