Penei Sewell Has Blunt Message For Interested NFL Teams

Picks one, two and three of the 2021 NFL Draft are destined to be filled with quarterbacks. No. 4 is where things could get interesting. Offensive line prodigy Penei Sewell – who’d probably be the second- or third-overall pick in most other drafts – should be available.

The former Oregon Ducks star is one of the best tackles prospects scouts have seen in years. He’s freakishly athletic for his size (6-foot-4, 331 pounds), rarely gets beat in pass protection and is as vicious a run blocker as they come.

Unfortunately, fans didn’t get to see Sewell take the field during the 2020 season. After the Pac-12 cancelled 2020 fall sports (a decision the conference eventually reversed), the offensive tackle opted out of the season and started preparing for this year’s draft.

Scouts finally got a chance to see Sewell in action during Oregon’s Pro Day last week. He dominated the event, and then had a blunt and bold message to share with NFL teams: “Nobody can do what I do.”

“Just go put on the tape,” Sewell said on Monday, via the Detroit Free Press. “Everybody just go ahead and watch what I do. Nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle room. So I bring something totally different to the table and I think people notice that. People know that. But again, people will say whatever they want to say. All I have to say is put on the tape and watch me work.”

The most intriguing aspect of Penei Sewell’s game is his physicality, a trait he brought to Oregon and continued to develop under the guidance of head coach Mario Cristobal.

“I like to play real physical,” Sewell continued. “I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people’s chin and to really showcase my mentality. I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that.”

Sewell could be in play at pick No. 4 or 5 in the upcoming draft. The Cincinnati Bengals, who hold the fifth-overall pick, are in need of a left tackle to protect Joe Burrow‘s blindside. Sewell could be the man for the job.