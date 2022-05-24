Pepsi Announces Decision On Super Bowl Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pepsi will continue to be partners with the NFL for years to come, but it will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show.

It was announced on Tuesday that Pepsi reached a multi-year extension with the NFL. As part of this new deal, the halftime show will have a different title sponsor for the 2022 season and beyond.

"After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic," the company announced. "Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage."

This decision by Pepsi marks a shift in its planning. The soft drink company will reportedly place most of its focus on spending in digital. This is due to the recent decline in broadcast TV audiences.

Despite this new deal, Pepsi will continue to sponsor the Rookie of the Week honors.

Pepsi bought the rights to the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012 as part of a $2 billion marketing deal.

In the final halftime show sponsored by Pepsi, fans at SoFi Stadium witnessed performances from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.