Pepsi Reportedly Makes Decision On Remaining NFL Sponsor After Super Bowl Choice

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It was announced earlier this week that Pepsi will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show.

"After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic," the company announced. "Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage."

Even though Pepsi will not sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show, it'll remain partners with the NFL for the foreseeable future.

According to ProFootballTalk, PepsiCo has reached a new sponsorship deal with the NFL, via the Gatorade, Frito-Lay, and Pepsi brands.

In 2012, Pepsi bought the rights to the Super Bowl halftime show as part of a $2 billion deal. Since then, the company has changed its priorities.

Front Office Sports has reported that Pepsi will place most of its focus on spending in digital. This is due to the recent decline in broadcast TV audiences

As for the Super Bowl halftime show, a new sponsor has not been announced at this time.