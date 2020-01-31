PETA Claims The NFL Wouldn’t Air This Colin Kaepernick Super Bowl Ad

In just a few days, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take the field for the Super Bowl. Millions of fans across the country will tune in for the game. However, there’s another major aspect of the game that is a huge draw for fans – the commercials.

Each and every year, brands come up with creative ways to catch the attention of fans across the world. For all of the commercials that end up in the Super Bowl, there are many that don’t make the cut.

On Friday morning, PETA revealed the NFL turned down its Colin Kaepernick-inspired commercial.

Here’s the commercial:

The commercial depicts animals kneeling, much like Kaepernick did during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s what the company had to say about the commercial.

In 2016, Kaepernick put a national spotlight on the racial inequality that plagues the U.S.—and we applaud him for doing so with the simple yet powerful and peaceful act of taking a knee. PETA worked with a talented group of advertisers and artists who came up with the idea for our beautiful ad. Positively acknowledged by Kaepernick himself, this project pays homage to all movements that remind us to open our hearts and minds and reject all forms of injustice, including sexism, ableism, racism, ageism, homophobia, and speciesism.

PETA suggested the NFL pressured FOX to “snub” the commercial.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.