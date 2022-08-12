Pete Carroll Admits He's Been "Surprised" By Drew Lock

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll has two quarterbacks - Drew Lock and Geno Smith - vying for the Seahawks' starting position. One appears to be taking a considerable lead.

Although Smith will get the start for the Seahawks in their preseason opener this weekend, Carroll is starting to like what he's seeing from Lock.

In speaking with reporters this week, Carroll revealed he's actually been "surprised" by Lock and some of the things he's doing in practice.

“I’m surprised at some stuff that Drew does,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “His movement. His natural ability. His ability to move and throw the ball with his feet in awkward positions at times to get the ball out, his quickness of release. I saw that stuff, but until I saw the person, I didn’t know.

“He’s really talented. He has a lot of skills, man, and the game is easy for him in that sense. Physically, he can make all the throws, do the movements, run with the football. We’ve seen him run a lot out here and take off and go. So, it’s just been kind of the whole package that’s been a surprise to see that he’s just well-equipped. Now, it’s just down to the competition of it.”

It sounds like Geno Smith is going to have to have a big preseason performance to beat out Drew Lock.

The Seahawks battle the Steelers in the preseason on Saturday afternoon.