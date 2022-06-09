Pete Carroll Has Unfortunate Update On RB Chris Carson

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to clear Chris Carson to return after undergoing neck surgery late last year. With the running back's future in question, Pete Carroll said the team will have to wait a bit longer for an update.

Via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Carroll said doctors will evaluate Carson in two weeks.

"Now we're into the next phase, and we'll see what happens," Carroll said. "Just hold out good hope because he's worked really hard and really wants to come back and all of that. But I can't tell you anything for certain now at this point."

Carson cleared 1,000 rushing yards in 2018 and 2019, but he's since struggled to stay on the field. The former seventh-round pick played 12 games in 2020 and missed the final 13 games of the 2021 season.

Seattle hasn't seemed to convey much confidence in Carson's successful return this offseason. Along with re-signing Rashaad Penny, who posted at least 135 rushing yards and a touchdown in four of last season's final five games, the Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III with the 41st pick.

Those actions suggests the Seahawks aren't counting on having Carson ready to start the year. More information should become available in two weeks.