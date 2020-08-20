Pete Carroll Names Fastest Seahawks WR He’s Coached

Pete Carroll is heading into his 11th year with the Seattle Seahawks and has coached a lot of wide receivers along the way.

This week Carroll addressed the fun question of which wide receiver was the fastest. There’s a lot of receivers to choose from: Mike Williams, Sidney Rice, Golden Tate and DK Metcalf are a few that come to mind.

But Carroll had a bit of a surprise answer to the question of fastest receiver he’s coached in Seattle. He revealed that Phillip Dorsett, who is on a one-year deal after spending his first five with the Colts and Patriots, is the fastest.

Dorsett is a bonafide speedster. He averaged 23 yards per catch in his final two seasons at the University of Miami (FL), including Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2014. At the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash.

All of that was apparently enough for the Colts to draft Dorsett No. 29 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Carroll earlier called Phillip Dorsett the fastest receiver Seahawks have had in his time here. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 20, 2020

But Phillip Dorsett found it hard to thrive in Indianapolis on speed alone. He played in 11 games as a rookie and made just 18 catches. Dorsett didn’t improve much in his second year and was traded to the New England Patriots the year after.

In three years with the Patriots, Dorsett had 73 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns. He got his Super Bowl ring after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII despite making no catches.

Perhaps being in Seattle and under the tutelage of Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson will help him reach his potential.