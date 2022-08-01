Pete Carroll Tests Positive: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Seahawks will be without head coach Pete Carroll for the next couple of days.

Seattle announced on Monday afternoon that the head coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Carroll, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing any serious symptoms.

Still, the Super Bowl-winning head coach will be forced to isolate in the coming days.

Carroll is not the only notable NFL figure to test positive on Monday. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will also be out for the next five days, at least.

Unlike last year, though, there is no COVID-19/Reserved list for players.

"While camps opened with no COVID protocols, the NFL informed teams in June that anyone who tests positive still must isolate for at least 5 days, consistent with CDC guidelines. The Reserve/COVID list is gone. So transactionally, COVID is now treated like any other illness," Tom Pelissero reports.

Week 1 of the 2022 season is about a month away.