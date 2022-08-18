Pete Carroll Was Asked About Latest On Quarterback Decision

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll planned on starting Drew Lock in the Seattle Seahawks' second preseason game before the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.

With Lock now out for Thursday's contest against the Chicago Bears, Geno Smith will make his second preseason start.

However, Carroll hasn't decided who will start their preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys if Lock is cleared to return by Aug. 26.

“Let’s wait and see,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. “Let’s see what happens. We don’t need to make that decision yet.”

Smith completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards in Seattle's opening exhibition loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Playing the rest of the game, Lock went 11-of-15 for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Per Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle, Carroll said he's "fired up" for Smith to start and third-stringer Jacob Eason to see some meaningful playing time Thursday.

"It'll also give Jake a chance to play a little bit more, obviously, and he'll get a good shot in the second half," Carroll said. "Really, he deserves it and he's practiced really well for us so I'm anxious for him to get out there and play some football."

Carroll said Lock only got one day of first-team reps and "barely made it off the practice field" because he was "dragging."

While it's unclear who will have the unenviable task of replacing Russell Wilson, Smith appears to have the upper hand. Along with drawing the first preseason start, he has added familiarity with the offense after starting three games for an injured Wilson last season.

Lock may have lost a significant opportunity to make his case for the starting job.