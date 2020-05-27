Peter King Says Latest Antonio Brown Rumor Is ‘Fairly Meaningless’

As the finals days in May tick off the calendar, Antonio Brown remains unsigned. There’s no guarantee the mercurial wideout plays at all in 2020.

Brown was limited to one game last season due to multiple on-and off-field transgressions. He’s reportedly facing a potential suspension for possible violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Let’s go to Antonio Brown — now, this is an interesting case because the NFL, I’m told, is still reviewing his personal conduct case that there is just a lot to unpack,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said recently, via 247Sports. “You have the September allegations, of course, of sexual assault and rape. You have an incident with a truck driver that resulted in battery charges.

Recently, the Seattle Seahawks were linked to Brown, with a report emerging claiming Russell Wilson wants his team to sign the 31-year-old receiver. However, during an appearance on “The Herd,” NBC Sports’ Peter King called that rumor “fairly meaningless” because Brown is likely to be punished by the league.

King also said that any team considering signing Brown would be doing so with the postseason in mind.

While his future in the NFL is uncertain, Brown continues to train on his own in Florida.

This morning, he was on the field working out with former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson and Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, among others.