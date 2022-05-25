Peyton, Eli Manning Win An Emmy: Sports World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for the Manningcast to win prestigious awards. On Wednesday, it was announced that Eli and Peyton Manning won the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Series.

ESPN created Manningcast in large part so it can offer its viewers an alternate telecast for Monday Night Football.

As you'd expect, several people are happy for the Manning brothers and Omaha Productions.

"This is huge for Omaha to beat such giant competition," Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports tweeted. "Congrats to Omaha!"

"First of many Emmys for the Manningcast," one person said.

Not everyone agrees with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' decision though.

"The concept of the show is great but the production side of it was awful," Ted Schuster of SiriusXM Radio. "There were too many random guests who brought nothing to the table. Another example on how some awards are not given out for the right reasons."

"This award has no credibility," another person wrote.

The Manningcast has been extended through 2024.

Do you believe the Manningcast deserved this Sports Emmy Award?