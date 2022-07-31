Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos.

However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos.

Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday.

"Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson. The Sheriff is at Broncos training camp today, watching his former team on Back Together Saturday," 9NEWs tweeted.

Broncos fans love to see it.

"There's a tremendous amount of love for Peyton Freaking Manning in #BroncosCountry," one fan tweeted.

"I know this hurts colts fans a bit," another fan added.

"You better win us a Super Bowl while he’s here I haven’t forgot what he did to us when he was a Seahawk," one fan added on Twitter.

"Always so much fun! Omaha!" one fan added.

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Manning ended his career with a Super Bowl in Denver. Wilson will now attempt to do the same.