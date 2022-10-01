Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job.

Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days.

However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership...

"Now, as Omaha Productions draws heavy interest, a new role could be on the table: NFL team owner," they report.

From the report:

All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football legend for his ultimate role: NFL team owner.

Manning’s Los Angeles-based Omaha Productions gives him the kind of high-growth business asset that could transform him from multimillionaire to billionaire — and maybe the majority owner of an NFL franchise.

The Broncos were recently sold to the Walton family. It had been speculated by some that Manning could get involved in the ownership group.

While Manning didn't end up doing it, perhaps that will change moving forward.

Should Peyton pursue NFL ownership?