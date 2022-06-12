Peyton Manning Eyed By Ownership Group: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

It sounds like Peyton Manning could be joining the new front office of the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos were officially sold this past week, going to the heir of the Wal-Mart fortune. While Manning was not an official part of the new ownership group, that could change moving forward.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Manning is being pursued by the new Broncos ownership group.

"The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise, per sources," he reports.

Broncos fans would certainly be on board with that.

"Please let this come true! Peyton FREAKING Manning is BELOVED by #BroncosCountry," one fan tweeted.

"Is Peyton Manning just not wanted in any sort of role with the Colts? You just very rarely ever see the two associated with one another anymore," another fan wondered.

"I’m not going to lie: If I’m George Paton reading the tea leaves, there’s a part of me that’s a little uneasy and wondering…“why COULDN’T Peyton Manning do my job at some point??” one fan added.

What kind of role should Peyton have in Denver?