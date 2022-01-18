Peyton Manning Had A Hilarious NSFW Moment On Tonight’s Broadcast

ESPN’s “ManningCast” has been a hit throughout the 2021 season, so the network decided to bring back Peyton and Eli Manning for another broadcast during Monday night’s playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Although the two quarterback brothers have been on the air plenty over the last few months, a moment during the first quarter of the NFC postseason tilt shows that they’re still working out the kinks.

Shortly after Odell Beckham Jr. scored the opening touchdown of the game for the Rams, Eli was preparing to set up his brother for an analysis of the scoring play. However, Peyton made very clear that there was an issue with his audio with a NSFW response.

“Can’t hear s—,” the elder Manning said.

Eli did a fantastic job at playing off the awkward moment, responding “never mind.”

Someone help Peyton Manning’s audio 😂

pic.twitter.com/7q4vpbAufV — PFF (@PFF) January 18, 2022

Monday’s instance wasn’t the first time that one of the Manning brothers has slipped up and been caught swearing on air. Earlier this year, Eli mistakenly showed his middle finger to the camera and Marshawn Lynch made a profanity-laced appearance on the telecast.

In some ways, the on-air blunders have made the “ManningCast” even more appealing. The mistakes show that the two quarterback greats are humans just like the rest of us, sitting around and watching a football game on Monday night.

This particular Monday night, Peyton and Eli treated fans to a playoff edition of their popular broadcast with guest appearances from Larry Fitzgerald, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Russell Wilson.

The “ManningCast” can be seen on ESPN2.