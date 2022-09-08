Peyton Manning Has No Coaching Plans: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning is one of the smartest athletes to ever play football, there's no doubt about it. However, it doesn't sound like he'll put his offensive skills to the test and become an NFL coach.

During a recent interview on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Manning revealed that coaching is not in his future.

Manning seems to be just fine spending time with his son Marshall's sixth-grade football team.

"I don't see a GM in my future. Coach? I'm the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall's sixth-grade football team," Manning told Cowherd. "We got beat in overtime on Saturday. A couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone.

"I think coaching in my future is also out. Hearing that from a couple of sixth graders was tough. Hearing that from a 32-year-old wide receiver or quarterback saying, 'Hey I haven't gotten the ball. What are you doing?' I think that's out."

As you'd expect, the NFL world loved this response from Manning.

On one hand, it would be pretty cool to see Manning on the sidelines. On the other hand, he's doing quite well for himself in the sports media industry.

NFL fans will get to see a lot of the Hall of Famer during this fall, as ESPN's Manningcast will be back for a second season.