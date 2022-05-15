Peyton Manning Is Helping Out Russell Wilson: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have had two legendary quarterbacks play for the franchise in John Elway and Peyton Manning.

Russell Wilson is hoping to become the third.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded to Denver this offseason. He's hoping to follow in Elway and Manning's footsteps and win a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

Manning is helping him get there.

This week, Wilson revealed that Manning has been helping him watch film, as the Broncos prepare for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

That's a pretty cool sight.

"I would watch a sickening amount of them just breaking down film," one fan tweeted.

"This feels like a fever dream, can’t believe the Broncos have these two dudes on their side. What a great time to be a Broncos fan," another fan added on Twitter.

"Still don’t know how Peyton was able to step away with how easily captivated and invested he still is watching PRACTICE film. Had to have been physical pain/limitations he couldn’t rehab or research his way out of," one fan added.

It could be a big season in Denver.