Peyton Manning, John Elway Sidelined For Now: Fans React

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 18: Executive vice president and general manager John Elway of the Denver Broncos is recognized during the pregame ceremony as his jersey number is retired before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sports Authority Field Field at Mile High on September 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos are currently in the process of being sold, with many expecting the eventual buyer to spend more than $5 billion on the NFL franchise.

Two of the Broncos' greatest players ever, Peyton Manning and John Elway, have been mentioned as potential parts of future ownership groups.

For now, though, Manning and Elway have been "on the sidelines."

From 9News:

Only after the controlling owner becomes known would the Broncos’ new owner or owners consider bringing in Broncos Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning. Elway told 9News he would like to be involved in the Broncos’ new ownership group in an advisory or consultant capacity. Multiple potential Broncos buyers have reached out to Manning to gauge his interest but he has yet to commit to any one group.

Rob Walton, of Wal-Mart fame, is being mentioned by many as a favorite for the sale.

It would be smart for the future owner of the Broncos to keep Manning and Elway close.

"Seems like John Elway should have a role with the new ownership you just can't talk about the Broncos without mentioning his name," one fan tweeted.

Manning and Elway both made a lot as players, but neither have close to enough to buy a team outright.

"Together if they invested just about everything they had, they have about 500 million. A good 3.2 to 3.5 billion short. Neither can afford anything but a small fraction, nothing close to a controlling interest," one fan pointed out on Twitter.

The Broncos are assembling quite the crop of legendary quarterbacks, though.

Perhaps we'll see Elway, Manning and Wilson all celebrating a Super Bowl together at some point in the future.