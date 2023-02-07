Peyton Manning Makes Honest Admission To Tom Brady About Their Rivalry

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts greets Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won the game 35-34. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning went head-to-head 17 times in their careers, with Brady winnings 11 of those meetings.

Brady went 8-4 against Peyton's Colts teams, including 2-1 in the playoffs, so when The Sheriff's time in Indianapolis was coming to an end, no one could have faulted him for trying to get away from his archnemesis.

Instead, Manning told Brady on the "Let's Go!" podcast Monday night that their rivalry fueled his desire to remain in the AFC, which he did by signing with the Denver Broncos.

"I easily could've gone to a couple of NFC teams. I played against Tom a bunch and I knew eventually you're gonna have to play them. Let me at least try to earn it," Manning said via Ben Belford-Peltzman of The Patriots Beat.

Peyton played four seasons in Denver and faced Brady five more times. While TB12 won three of those five matchups, Peyton and the Broncos got the better of him and the Patriots in both of their AFC Championship Game battles.

You can't tell the story of the NFL without mentioning the Brady-Manning quarterback rivalry.

Great to see these two legends together again tonight to celebrate Brady's retirement.