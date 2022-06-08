Peyton Manning Named Best Ever: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

For most NFL fans - and players and coaches - the greatest quarterback of all-time is an easy answer at this point: it's Tom Brady.

Brady, after all, holds a number of all-time passing records and he's won seven Super Bowls.

But to Ryan Fitzpatrick, the best quarterback to ever play is not Brady. It's Peyton Manning.

NFL fans respect the honesty, though not everyone agrees with him.

"Not even the greatest Manning qb to ever live… love Fitzpatrick but he’s off on this take," one fan said.

"I'm a big believer in this, if you can make an argument for someone else being the best QB in your franchise's history, you can't be the GOAT. Obviously, Elway had a better Broncos career, that's easy. However, you could argue that Johnny Unitas was a better Colt," one fan added.

Brady and Peyton are both atop many all-time NFL passing lists.

Regardless of who is the greatest, one thing is clear: you're in great shape with either quarterback.