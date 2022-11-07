Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?

The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise.

Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for the job, according to the latest betting odds.

The Hall of Fame quarterback is one of several notable names for the position.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday morning. Indianapolis was crushed by New England on Sunday afternoon.

In a surprising move, the Colts named former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday the team's interim head coach. Saturday has no coaching experience at the professional level or even the college level.

But he was close with Peyton Manning. Perhaps Manning will join the Colts staff for the remainder of the 2022 regular season.