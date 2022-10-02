Peyton Manning Ownership Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Is Peyton Manning on his way to becoming an NFL owner?

Pro Football Talk addressed the growing possibility on Sunday morning. Manning could be compiling some major assets with his Omaha Productions company.

"The challenge for Peyton (and for Brady, if he aspires to own a team) is that, as they keep making more money, the price for admission keeps going up. The Panthers went for $2.2 billion in 2018. The Broncos went for $4.65 billion in 2022. The Seahawks could be up for sale as soon as 2024. The final price will be at least $5 billion," they report.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"I believe if all the Manning put their money together this could happen !!" one fan wrote.

"Buy the Bears?" another fan added.

"I still think he should be the next commissioner," another fan added today.

"Maybe he could give Favre a few bucks so he doesn't have to steal from poor people anymore," another fan joked.

Will we see Peyton owning a team?