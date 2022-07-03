Peyton Manning Partying With Stanley Cup: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

It's good to be Peyton Manning.

The legendary NFL quarterback won a couple of Super Bowls during his playing days. Manning won one with the Indianapolis Colts and one with the Denver Broncos.

Manning got to celebrate another championship this week, though.

The Hall of Fame quarterback was spotted celebrating the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship.

That looks like a fun time.

"Peyton Manning has truly become a Colorado Man," one fan tweeted.

"Awwww so cool!!! Hey Peyton," one fan added.

Peyton Manning has certainly turned into Mr. Colorado since retiring from the NFL.

The Mannings currently reside in the Denver, Colorado area. Perhaps we'll see Manning get involved in the Broncos' new ownership group.