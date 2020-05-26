Peyton Manning Shares Why He Hasn’t Accepted TV Announcing Gig

Coming into this NFL offseason, the hottest free agent was Peyton Manning. Although his playing career has been over for a few years now, the future Hall of Famer has been targeted by several media outlets.

Not only does Manning have the knowledge to provide breakdowns better than most analysts, the two-time Super Bowl champion has a great sense of humor that would work well on TV.

On Tuesday afternoon, Manning appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about his experience golfing with Tiger Woods over the weekend. Toward the end of the interview, he was asked about why he hasn’t accepted a broadcasting role yet.

“I haven’t said ‘no’ forever,” Manning told Eisen. “I said ‘no’ to this year. This just doesn’t feel like the right time. I hate having this sort of check-with-me-next-year type deal, but that’s really how I have approached this chapter. I believe in taking it a year at a time.”

He's been courted (reportedly) with millions, so will we see Peyton Manning in the broadcast booth anytime soon? pic.twitter.com/Hcn0nBf0Kv — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 26, 2020

Manning also revealed that he hasn’t though about where he’ll be in a few years from now.

“I don’t really have a five-year plan or a 10-year plan. I hear people say that. I loved playing football. I loved everything about it. I’ve just tried to ease into this second chapter by keeping myself busy, keeping myself stimulated, creating a lot of time for my family and to do some things I haven’t had a chance to do.”

Just in case people weren’t sure if Manning would work well on TV, the former MVP provided hilarious commentary during ‘The Match’ on Sunday.

Would you like to see Manning join the broadcast booth in the future?