Peyton Manning To Host Awards Show: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning continues to branch out in the world of television.

According to a report, the legendary NFL quarterback will co-host the Country Music Awards with singer Luke Bryan.

The Colts are excited.

So is Peyton.

"I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan," the two-time Super Bowl champion said.

Fans are pumped.

"I’ll be Watching on November 9th!" one fan tweeted.

"SO excited!!! This is gonna be great!!!!" another fan added.

"This will be so much fun to watch!" another fan wrote.

It should be a fun one.