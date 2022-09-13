Peyton Manning Took A Shot At 1 Team During Tonight's Broadcast

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

ESPN's ManningCast is off to a hot start.

Early in the Monday Night Football telecast, Peyton Manning fired away at one team that lost Sunday.

Eli Manning predicted the Seattle Seahawks would run often against the Denver Broncos, but Geno Smith instead went 4-of-4 for 71 yards and a passing touchdown in the opening drive. That prompted Peyton Manning to joke that he wants Seattle to throw 70 times.

He then shifted his attention to the New York Jets.

"The Jets threw it 59 times, and that worked out well for them yesterday," Peyton said sarcastically. "They looked good."

Starting in place of Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco completed 37 of 59 passes for 307 yards, a touchdown, and a pick in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Michael Carter and Breece Hall combined for 83 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Gang Green didn't find the end zone until Flacco connected with Tyler Conklin for a garbage-time touchdown with one minute left in the game.

"You can't throw it 59 times in the opener," Peyton added. "You can't do it ... Guarantee you're not going to win."

In fairness, the Jets threw it so much because they were playing from behind. But the game was close enough for them to establish the run behind their two young rushers in the opening half.

Jets fans already have reason to dislike Peyton, who famously returned to college in 1997 when they held the No. 1 draft pick. In his defense, it's hard to find nice things to say about an organization that hasn't made the playoffs since 2010.