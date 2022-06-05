Peyton Manning Very Involved With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning played for two different franchises over the course of his NFL career in the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

However, at this point, it's clear that Manning's connection is currently stronger to Denver.

The Mannings reside in the Denver, Colorado area and the legendary quarterback is still lending a hand to the AFC West franchise.

Manning is reportedly helping out the Broncos' new franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Broncos fans have to love hearing that.

“Since I’ve gotten here, he’s kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way …. The thing that Peyton and I both love is football. We can spend all day watching football together. That’s what we were able to do and spend a little time together. We’ll do more as we go. It’s fun to be able to be around arguably the world’s greatest who has ever played the game at that position. To be able to learn and ask questions …. that’s the fun part," Wilson explained.

"Russ had 10 years to learn from Charlie Whitehurst and never got under his wing. Wasted opportunity," one fan joked.

"Broncos for life…" one fan added.

"Pretty humble to let someone you trashed in a Super Bowl take you under their wing," another fan joked.

Peyton won a Super Bowl in Denver to finish his NFL career. Wilson will now look to do the same.