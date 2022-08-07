Phil Simms Names Best Player Ever: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 01: CBS NFL gmae analyst Phil Simms speaks during a press conference for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center at the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Who's the best NFL player of all-time?

According to former quarterback turned analyst Phil Simms, the answer is clear: Tom Brady.

Simms wished Brady a happy birthday earlier this week, calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback the best player in NFL history.

"Happy 45th birthday @TomBrady 🙌 The best football player of all time - never thought I’d see a QB or any football player excel to this level & beyond," he wrote.

While most fans would agree, not everyone does.

"Wait a second, even in the SB pit said we are not throwing or punting to deon sanders. Barry sanders, LT, Jerry rice. Montana after 2 yrs off went to KC and it wasn’t a loaded team. Toms great but if Atlanta kicks a Fg it’s over, hawks run it on the 1 and the tuck rule game," one fan wrote.

"Nah, if he played in any other Era he would have been broken in half with his inability to move, if I was an NFL QB that played in the generations before his, I would be livid - you guys got crushed, constantly- these guys now only get really hit if the venture outside the pocket," another fan wrote.

"Phil you took the easy pick. How about Sam Huff, Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr to name a few. The old NFL had some great players long forgotten," one fan added.

Who's your pick for the GOAT?