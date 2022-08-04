Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 01: CBS NFL game analyst Phil Simms speaks during a press conference for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center at the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career.

One stands above the rest, though.

The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday.

In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest player in football history.

At this point in his career, it's not much of an argument.

The 45-year-old quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless passing records.

Is there an argument for anyone else?