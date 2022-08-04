Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career.
One stands above the rest, though.
The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday.
In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest player in football history.
At this point in his career, it's not much of an argument.
The 45-year-old quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless passing records.
Is there an argument for anyone else?