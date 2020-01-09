Philadelphia Eagles Announce Significant Coaching Staff Changes

Doug Pederson has been a huge success as Philadelphia Eagles head coach. After winning a Super Bowl in 2017, his team has been very competitive over the last two seasons, making the playoffs both years, despite significant injury issues.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has been plagued by injuries in each of the last three seasons. In 2017, backup Nick Foles led the team to a championship, and he helped the team get to the divisional round in 2018, beating the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card game.

Unfortunately for Philly, the team wasn’t as well equipped to deal with a Wentz injury this year. The franchise quarterback, who had been throwing to a skeleton crew of wide receivers this season, left with a concussion during last weekend’s Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks, after taking a huge shot from Jadeveon Clowney.

The team, led by veteran backup Josh McCown, remained competitive, but couldn’t pull out the win.

Needless to say, the last two days have not been the best of Pederson’s head coaching tenure.

On Wednesday, when asked about potential staff changes, he said that offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch would be back with the team. He was not as solid on defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is also in the running for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job.

From CBS Sports:

Pederson addressed the media Wednesday along with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, and when asked whether offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch, both heavily scrutinized by fans and local reporters in 2019, would be back in 2020, Pederson gave a definitive “yes.” Later asked about Schwartz’s future, however, Pederson was ambiguous. First, the head coach appeared to misunderstand a query about whether Schwartz would come back to Philadelphia after interviewing with the Browns. “He’ll be on a plane back here at some point after the interview,” Pederson said. Informed that the question was actually about whether Schwartz would continue as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator if he doesn’t get the Browns job, Pederson was noncommittal: “I would assume yes,” he said. “Jim, he is currently my DC, yeah.”

Just a day later, and a lot has changed for the Eagles.

Groh and Walch, who were just publicly called safe, are now out, while Schwartz appears to remain on staff at the moment. Pederson, who admits he did a bad job with yesterday’s presser, says evaluations are ongoing.

That’s definitely not the most graceful update any coach has ever given.

so… I'm firing the guys I yesterday said would be back, and I am not firing the guy I intimated yesterday might be fired (and I'm sorry I said that, well at least I'm sorry to the guy not being fired; the other two guys I said would be back and are now fired… oh well)?? https://t.co/3WgC4LXwyp — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) January 9, 2020

Ultimately, whatever else happens with the Philadelphia Eagles staff, it is a footnote on the season. You’d certainly like to see more clarity than this if you’re a Philly fan though.

