Philip Rivers Opens Up About Justin Herbert: NFL World Reacts

Quarterback transitions are never easy, especially when one player has held the position for a long time.

However, the Los Angeles Chargers had a pretty seamless changing of the guard, going from Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert.

Rivers recently admitted that his time with the Chargers needed to come to an end. He feels great about what Herbert is doing in Los Angeles.

“I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it’s awesome that I was able to be there for 16 years, hopefully he can be there for another 16,” Rivers told Crain & Company. “I always thought it’s cool you look at the Packers, you can say, ‘Who’s been their quarterback the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers.’ You don’t want it to go the Browns’ version, with 30 starters in the last 25 years. With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick.”

Chargers fans are loving it.

Here's the full interview:

"I cried a little bit.," one fan tweeted.

"I really do love Phil," one fan added.

"No athlete will ever mean more to me than Philip Rivers," one fan admitted.

"This legend still needs a proper send-off from the team and fans at the right moment," one fan admitted.

Hopefully Rivers will get his going away moment with the Chargers at some point.